Supreme Court hears arguments on case about FBI raid on wrong Georgia home

The FBI team had meant to raid a different house down the street. They apologized and left, with the team leader later saying that his personal GPS had led him to the wrong place.

The government says judges shouldn’t be second-guessing decisions made in the heat of the moment and Martin can’t sue over what amounted to an honest mistake. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, tossing out the lawsuit in 2022.

Public interest groups from across the political spectrum urged the court to overturn the ruling, saying it differs from other courts around the country and its reasoning would severely narrow the legal path for people to try and hold federal law enforcement accountable in court.