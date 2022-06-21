Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law

“Simply put, no element of attempted Hobbs Act robbery requires proof that the defendant used, attempted to use, or threatened to use force,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for a majority of the court.

The justices upheld a federal appeals court ruling that Taylor should be re-sentenced just on the attempted Hobbs Act robbery charge.

In a dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas cited Lewis Carroll's “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass.” He said the decision is an example of how the court's approach to deciding these kinds of cases has led lower courts on a “journey Through the Looking Glass” during which the justices have found many “strange things.” He said that like Alice, the court has strayed far “down the rabbit hole.”

"I would hold Taylor accountable for what he actually did and uphold his conviction," he wrote.

Justice Samuel Alito also dissented, agreeing that the court's cases in this area of the law have “veered off into fantasy land.”

Frances Pratt, one of Taylor's attorneys, said in an email that his attorneys are “gratified to know that the Supreme Court ruled for our client” and hope the decision will also help others.

The case is United States v. Taylor, 20-1459.