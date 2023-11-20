BreakingNews
Foodbank to host drive-thru mass food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In tomorrow

Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd

The Supreme Court has rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin 's appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place state court rulings affirming Chauvin’s conviction and 22 1/2-year sentence.

Chauvin's lawyers argued that their client was denied a fair trial in 2021 because of pretrial publicity and concerns for violence in the event of an acquittal.

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pressed a knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A bystander video captured Floyd's fading cries of "I can't breathe." Floyd's death touched off protests worldwide, some of which turned violent, and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism that is still playing out.

Chauvin is separately appealing his conviction on federal civil rights charges.

In Other News
1
Pop art to ballet, reach for a nonfiction read when choosing holiday...
2
More than 200 convicted in Italy's maxi-trial involving the 'ndrangheta...
3
Pop star Shakira reaches a deal with Spanish prosecutors on the first...
4
From saving elephants to pleasing football fans, here are some holiday...
5
Carlton Pearson, founder of Oklahoma megachurch who supported gay...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top