Supreme Court revives lawsuit from Atlanta family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI

FILE - Trina Martin, left, and Toi Cliatt sit for a portrait inside the home the FBI mistakenly raided in 2017, in Atlanta, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)

FILE - Trina Martin, left, and Toi Cliatt sit for a portrait inside the home the FBI mistakenly raided in 2017, in Atlanta, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)
Nation & World
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Atlanta family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI will get a new day in court, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Thursday.

The opinion comes after a predawn 2017 raid in which an armed FBI SWAT team smashed in a front door and set off a flashbang grenade, pointing guns at a couple and terrifying a 7-year-old boy before realizing they were in the wrong house.

The FBI team quickly apologized and left for the right place, with the team leader later saying that his personal GPS device had led him to the wrong address. But Trina Martin and her then-boyfriend, Toi Cliatt, and her son were left with trauma and a damaged home.

Martin and Cliatt filed a lawsuit against the federal government accusing the agents of assault and battery, false arrest and other violations. But lower courts tossed out the case. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found they couldn’t sue over what amounted to an honest mistake.

The appeals court also found the lawsuit was barred under a provision of the Constitution known as the Supremacy Clause, which says federal laws take precedence over state laws.

The family's lawyers appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that Congress clearly allowed for lawsuits like theirs after a pair of similar headline-making raids on wrong houses in 1974. The 11th Circuit was also ruling differently than other courts around the country, they said.

Public interest groups from across the political spectrum urged the justices to overturn the ruling, saying its reasoning would severely narrow the legal path for people to sue the federal government in law-enforcement accountability cases.

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

File - Toi Cliatt talks about the raid in the bedroom where he and then-girlfriend Trina Martin were sleeping when the FBI broke into their home, in Atlanta, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala, File)

FILE - The Atlanta home where Trina Martin, her then-boyfriend Toi Cliatt and her 7-year-old son were living when the FBI broke down the door and stormed in, is seen April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala, File)

FILE - Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

