Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas speaks at a David McCormick Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania campaign event in Lititz, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas speaks at a David McCormick Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania campaign event in Lititz, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Nation & World
By JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law.

The justices, in a 6-3 decision that divided the court along ideological lines, agreed that the somewhat obscure section of the law violates the Constitution. The decision comes just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections is intensifying.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court's conservative majority that the provision “burdens core political speech without proper justification.”

The case may be important for some candidates for federal office who want to make large loans to their campaigns. But the Biden administration has said that the great majority of such loans are for less than $250,000 and therefore the provision Cruz challenged does not apply.

