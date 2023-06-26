BreakingNews
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor's sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

Nation & World
Updated 14 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.

The order follows the court's rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the decision in Alabama.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted, in violation of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act.

About a third of Louisiana's residents are Black. More than one in four Alabamians are Black.

The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state's challenged map to be used in last year's elections after they agreed to hear the Alabama case.

The case had separately been appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year's congressional elections.

