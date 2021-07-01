Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

"What is tragic here is that the Court has (yet again) rewritten — in order to weaken — a statute that stands as a monument to America’s greatness, and protects against its basest impulses. What is tragic is that the Court has damaged a statute designed to bring about ‘the end of discrimination in voting.’ I respectfully dissent,” Kagan wrote, joined by the other two liberal justices.

The challenged Arizona provisions remained in effect in 2020 because the case was still making its way through the courts.

President Joe Biden narrowly won Arizona last year, and since 2018, the state has elected two Democratic senators.

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Wednesday evening, June 30, 2021, as final decisions of the term are anticipated. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite