BreakingNews
Motorcyclist killed in Darke County crash ID’d
X

Supreme Court won't put Illinois gun law on hold while court challenge continues

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines.

The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons. The law’s opponents had asked the court to put the law on hold while a court challenge continues. The court did not comment and no justice publicly dissented.

In Other News
1
Prince Harry, Meghan pursued by photographers in cars in New York...
2
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to...
3
US drug overdose deaths slightly increased in 2022, CDC says
4
Turkey protests as police search homes of 2 journalists in Germany
5
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top