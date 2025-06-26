Supreme Court's final opinions of the term are coming Friday, Chief Justice Roberts says

Breaking: Dayton reports record low temperature for 4th day in a row; heat advisory extended

The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its term on Friday
FILE - Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts speaks during a lecture to the Georgetown Law School graduating class of 2025, in Washington, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its term on Friday.

Chief Justice John Roberts made the courtroom announcement Thursday. Six cases remain to be decided, including whether President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship can take effect anywhere in the United States.

Other remaining cases include whether Maryland parents with religious objections can remove their children from lessons using LGBTQ storybooks and a fight over a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

