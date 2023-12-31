Surfer dies after shark "encounter" in Hawaii

The man's identity was not immediately released pending the notification of extended family and friends. Authorities did say the man was from Haiku, a small community on Maui's north side.

There were no initial signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the police department.

The man was injured on Paia Bay, near Haiku, and shark warning signs were placed on beaches one mile on either side of the bay, according to Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources.