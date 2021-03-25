Surfer rescues man and dog from choppy Lake Superior

The rescued man was treated at the scene for possible hypothermia.

Duluth Police Lt. Robin Roeser said Voeks will be awarded the department’s rare Police Partnership Award.

“You put yourself at risk to help somebody else,” Roeser said. “I don’t know how we didn’t lose somebody or lose a dog.”

Voeks, director of community outreach for Richfield Young Life and Hope Church near Minneapolis, said he was glad he decided to go after one more wave.

“I think COVID has shown people can be struggling right next to us,” Voeks said. “I was out there having a great time and people were out there struggling for their life.”

Duluth sits along the westernmost point of Lake Superior and is about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast Minneapolis.