Surfers at Amazon's mouth ride some of world's longest-lasting waves

The phrase Pororoca is believed to derive from a indigenous word either for “big roar” or “destructor.” The phenomenon has done its share of destruction in remote riverside communities in the states of Para, Amapa and Maranhao, but also provides them with revenue from sports tourism.

In Chaves, locals have named the area where surfers go the Dangerous Canal, an area more than eight kilometers (5 miles) wide. Surfing there is especially perilous because the forceful waves carry abundant debris. Some surfers describe it like a tsunami.

It is also a risky expedition for boat and jet ski drivers who ferry surfers and who must avoid getting stuck in sandbanks or caught by the oncoming wave.

Sobrinho, of the Brazilian Pororoca Surfing Association, has surfed more than 200 Pororocas over the decades. His passion started when his father told him he had to ride a Pororoca to prove he’s a good surfer.

“Pororoca has always been synonymous with tragedy and destruction,” Sobrinho said. “After we started surfing the wave, ... Pororoca went from villain to artist. Today it is one of the main sources of tourism here in Chaves.”

