Surging COVID cases, 'jingle jabs' make for somber Christmas

In the United States, many churches canceled planned in-person Christmas services, and for those that did have in-person worship, clergy reported smaller but significant attendance.

At the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church in the Hamptons in Southampton, New York, attendance at the Christmas Eve Liturgy “was a third less than last year, the reality of the omicron virus diminishing the crowd, but not the fervor of the faithful present,” said the pastor, the Rev. Alex Karloutsos.

Pope Francis used his Christmas address to pray for some of those vaccines to reach the poorest countries. While wealthy countries have inoculated as much as 90% of their adult populations, 8.9% of Africa's people are fully jabbed, making it the world’s least-vaccinated continent,

“Grant health to the infirm and inspire all men and women of good will to seek the best ways possible to overcome the current health crisis and its effects,” Francis said from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. “Open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care – and vaccines in particular – are provided to those peoples who need them most.”

Only a few thousand well-wishers turned out for his noontime address and blessing, but even that was better than last year, when Italy’s Christmas lockdown forced Francis indoors for the annual “Urbi et Orbi” (To the city and the world) speech.

At a reception center for asylum-seekers on the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, Patricia Etoh, a Catholic from Cameroon, said she did not have any special plans because it just did not feel like Christmas without her 6-year-old child, who she had to leave behind.

But she added: “We’re grateful, we’re alive, and when we’re alive, there’s hope.”

On the other side of the globe, hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, spent Christmas without homes, electricity, or adequate food and water after a powerful typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces.

Gov. Arthur Yap of hard-hit Bohol province, where more than 100 people died in the typhoon and about 150,000 houses were damaged or destroyed, asked foreign aid agencies to help provide temporary shelters and water-filtration systems to supplement Philippine government aid.

“There is overwhelming fear. There are no gifts, there were no Christmas Eve dinners. There is none of that today,” Yap told The Associated Press.

Yap said he was happy that many Filipinos could celebrate Christmas more safely after COVID-19 cases dropped, but he pleaded: “Please don’t forget us.”

In South Korea, social distancing rules required churches to limit worshippers to 70% of seating capacity, and service attendees had to be fully vaccinated.

South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths since it significantly eased its virus curbs in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. The country was eventually forced to restore its toughest distancing guidelines, including a four-person limit on social gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and cafes.

Australia also had a Christmas with a surge of COVID-19 cases, its worst of the pandemic, which forced states to reinstate mask mandates and other measures.

Christmas celebrations were subdued in much of India, with more decorations than crowds: Authorities reintroduced nighttime curfews and restrictions on gatherings of more than five people in big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. People attended midnight Mass in Mumbai and elsewhere, but in smaller numbers.

Adding to the customary stress of holiday travel, airlines around the world canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and reduced staffing levels.

According to FlightAware, more than 3,900 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday were canceled, with close to half of them involving Chinese airlines. About 30% of affected flights — more than 1,100 — were to, from or within the United States.

The cancellations still represented a small fraction of global flights. FlightAware says it tracked more than 100,000 arrivals in 24 hours.

As the pandemic spread around the world the past two years, New Zealand used its isolation to its advantage. Border controls kept the worst of the virus at bay. By this Christmas, New Zealand had recorded 50 deaths in a population of 5.5 million.

New Zealanders enjoyed the holiday in the warmth of mid-summer with few restrictions. Their country has one of the world’s most vaccinated populations, with 95% of adults having had at least one dose. The country also is one of the few largely untouched by omicron.

But that success has come at a cost. There were empty chairs at some family tables this holiday season because some New Zealanders living and working overseas were not able to return home due to isolation and quarantine requirements.

On Fiji, many in the deeply religious nation will celebrate Christmas at traditional church services and family gatherings. The Pacific island has an ongoing outbreak and a pandemic death toll of almost 700, but 92% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Health Secretary James Fong, in a Christmas message, urged Fijians to “please celebrate wisely.”

In remote Macuata province, residents of four villages received a special Christmas gift: Electricity was connected to their villages for the first time.

AP reporters contributed from around the world.

Caption Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Caption Doctors and nurses share a Christmas Eve meal together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth takes a sample from a woman in the sub-zero temperatures at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Caption An Indian woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as Santa Clause during Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad, India, early Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Caption Indian Christians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, attend a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's Garrison church in Jammu, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Caption A churchgoer wears a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus as she attends a Mass at Holy Family Cathedral in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

Caption A child wearing a mask carries her skates past Christmas decorations at a mall in Beijing, China, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Not traditionally celebrated in China, Christmas is mostly a commercial attraction to close the year end sales at retail outlets. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Caption Romel Lo-ang plays with his horn, a Christmas gift from his godfather, near their damaged home due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. His mother Alona Nacua said she and her husband managed to receive rice and four small cans of sardines and corned beef to be able to feed their family Saturday. "It's the saddest Christmas for me, seeing my children suffer this way on this day," added Nacua, who is pregnant. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption Hospital worker Sonia Mokhtari makes snow decorations out of medical cloths for a Christmas tree in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Alona Nacua, right seated, eats with her family as they stay at the house of their neighbor after their home got damaged due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Nacua said she and her husband managed to receive rice and four small cans of sardines and corned beef to be able to feed their family Saturday. "It's the saddest Christmas for me, seeing my children suffer this way on this day," added Nacua, who is pregnant. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption Nurse Medina Bengler feeds a patient with COVID-19 in the COVID-19 continued care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Marseille's La Timone Hospital, one of France's biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. On Christmas Eve, medical personnel decorated a fir tree in the corridor and seized a moment for a communal meal in their scrubs, trying to maintain a semblance of holiday spirit in between rounds. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Radiographer Coralie Gil prepares to enter the room of a COVID-19 patient in the COVID-19 continued care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Medical workers turn over a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Marseille's La Timone Hospital has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19 and allows families to visit gravely ill loved ones in the ICU. One patient spending the holidays there said he deeply regrets not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Christians wearing face masks attend while maintaining social distancing during a Christmas service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to accept a limited number of worshippers — 70% of their seating capacity — and attendees had to be fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Caption Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight Mass at Saint Catherine's Church in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Mussa Qawasma/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19, attend a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Caption Swimmers in fancy dress take part in a Christmas Day dip at Exmouth, Devon, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Caption Indian Christians receive the holy communion from a priest after attending a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's church in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)