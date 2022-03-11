Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC tourney

Friday’s win was the team’s sixth straight and its seventh in eight games since pulling out of the tailspin.

For the second straight day, the Aggies started strongly in building a double-digit halftime lead. But unlike Thursday, when Florida rallied to force overtime, Auburn was unable to fully overcome 16% shooting that left the Tigers trailing 37-21 at halftime.

Green made four long 3s from the same spot on the court to help Auburn get back in the game after missing seven of his first eight shots.

Henry Coleman had 16 points, helping Radford carry Texas A&M much of the afternoon while Jackson was riding the bench with three fouls.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: Many felt the Aggies were likely to make the NCAA Tournament after Thursday's win over Florida. Sending Auburn home early figures to lock up a berth.

Auburn: Entering the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers are going to have to get more consistent guard play. K.D. Johnson missed all 14 of his shots against Texas A&M. Green finished 5 of 12, but the Tigers trailed by 20 before he finally got going.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Faces either 15th-ranked Arkansas or LSU in Saturday’s semifinals.

Auburn: Awaits Sunday’s announcement on seedings for the NCAA Tournament.

___

Caption Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) and Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) go up for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) drives around Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) shoots in front of Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara