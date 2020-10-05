Survey: Business economists see coronavirus as biggest risk

For all of 2020, the panel expects GDP to decline 4.3%. That would be the economy's first full-year contraction since a 2.5% fall in 2009 at the end of the Great Recession. For 2021, the forecasters expect growth of 3.6%.

“NABE panelists have become more optimistic, on balance, but remain concerned about a potential second-wave of COVID-19,” noted Eugenio Aleman, an economist at Wells Fargo Bank and the chair of the NABE survey panel.

On the danger that the economy might suffer a double-dip recession, in which GDP would shrink again, 51% of the forecasters estimate the chances at 20% or less. Only 12% see the likelihood at 50% or more.

More than half the panelists believe that 10% to 20% of the jobs that have been lost to the pandemic recession are permanently gone, with many hotels, restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues unable to re-open.

On Friday, the government reported that the nation added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight monthly slowdown in hiring. The economy has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were wiped out by the viral pandemic. The unemployment rate did decline to 7.9% from 8.4% in August. The jobless rate had peaked this year at 14.7% in April.