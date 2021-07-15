Survivor of wreck that killed 8: 'I'm not strong. My God is'

Gulley had taken the group to the Alabama coast for an annual trip sponsored by the girls ranch, which cares for abused and neglected girls and is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery. The van was returning to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch after a week at the beach when it wrecked during a tropical storm last month.

The van was carrying eight children ages 3 to 17 when the crash occurred about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Montgomery on Interstate 65. A Tennessee man and his young daughter died in another vehicle.

Eight roses sat in vases in the church sanctuary where the public service was held. A program listed the first names of the victims: Bella, Ben, Dana, Haley, Josiah, Makenzie, Nicholas and Tia, and photos of the young people flashed on a screen. Scenes from young lives cut short. Wading in a creek. A fishing trip. Riding horses. Teen glam photos in formal dresses.

Speakers shared stories about the children, including how Gulley's 3-year-old son, Ben, stole the hearts of those at the ranch and how Gulley's 16-year-old daughter, Bella, had a beautiful smile and loved to help others.

Ranch mentors Eric and Stephanie Strong shared memories of the girls, including their love of music, kitchen experiments gone awry and riding horses. During the beach trip, two of the girls saw a mother struggling in the grocery store, and rushed to help, entertaining her children and helping her load her groceries, Stephanie Strong said.

Outside, sheriff’s deputies released eight white doves into the blue sky, and a U.S. flag hung from a fire truck’s ladder. The crowd at the service included young women who had grown up at the ranch and the law enforcement officers and rescue workers who responded to the crash.

Michael Smith, chief executive of the Christian-based Alabama Youth Homes, said "Satan took a swing" when the van became entangled in the massive pileup on June 19 as Claudette blew through the Southeast, but mourners won't lose faith.

“We’re here to celebrate the lives of eight young people that are no longer here with us on Earth,” said Smith, struggling to stay composed at times. “But we know where they are.”

Investigators have not said what happened and no charges were filed, but a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board could be released soon.

This photo taken Sunday, June 20, 2021, shows the Alabama Sheriff's Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Ala., which suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday, June 19, 2021, resulting in eight people in the van perishing.

Some of the wreckage from a fatal multiple-vehicle crash a day earlier is loaded to be carried away, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Butler County, Ala.