Survivors of 2013 shipwreck honor dead on Italian island

Even as the dead were remembered, Italian coast guard boats were bringing ashore some of the more than 600 migrants rescued since late Saturday from more than a dozen boats in the Mediterranean Sea. Those brought to safety from the boats included a four-month-old infant and a sheep, Sicilian media said.

The migrants were being transferred to an unused passenger ferry so they can protectively quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sheep was examined by a veterinarian, the reports said.

With the latest arrivals, the number of migrants currently being sheltered on Lampadusa swelled beyond 900. The residence for rescued migrants has a capacity of 250, and the structure is chronically overcrowded.

Migrants seeking asylum often see Italy reject their bids for protective status because they are fleeing poverty and not war, other conflict or persecution.

Caption Migrants sit on the deck of the Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove as seen from aboard the Seabird, an NGO aircraft, after they were rescued from aboard a migrant boat drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea near the Bouri oilfields north of Libya, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued dozens of migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat. (AP Photo/Renata Brito) Credit: Renata Brito Credit: Renata Brito