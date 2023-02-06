Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria

In Adana, about 20 people, some in emergency rescue jackets, used power saws atop the cement mountain of a collapsed building to carve out space that would let any survivors climb out or be rescued. Later, excavators joined the efforts as bright spotlights illuminated the wreckage.

Thousands of search-and-rescue personnel, firefighters and medics were working across 10 provinces, along with some 3,500 soldiers. Residents lifted rubble and unearthed people heard screaming from beneath buildings.

Turkish military ambulance planes were transporting the injured to Istanbul and Ankara hospitals, the defense ministry said. Rescuers from across Turkey tried to make it to the provinces amid heavy snow and rainstorms. But many in Antakya, Hatay, said they didn’t have sufficient assistance and were worried about the miles of wreckage and those trapped within it. Hatay's airport was severely damaged, complicating rescue efforts.

In Syria, a man held a dead girl in his arms beside a 2-story collapsed cement building as he walked away from the debris. He and a woman set the girl on the floor under covering to protect her from the winter rains, wrapping her in a large blanket and looking back to the building, overwhelmed.

An official with Turkey’s disaster management authority said 6,445 people had been rescued across 10 provinces. The official, Orhan Tatar, said 5,606 buildings had collapsed.

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Associated Press writer Carley Petesch in Chicago contributed.

