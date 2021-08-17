Susan B. Anthony photo, found in attic, now going to auction

After purchasing the property, Whitcomb noticed water damage in the ceiling on the third floor and soon realized that above it was a trove of objects that had been sealed by a drop ceiling and abandoned for decades, the newspaper reported in February.

"At that moment in time, the decision was made to simply leave what almost amounts to a full photographic studio up there and just seal it shut,” Whitcomb said. “It’s mind boggling.”

One Source Auctions of Canandaigua will hold the auction Sept. 18, along with an open house the night before. Aaron Kirvan, of the auction house, estimated the found collection could bring in around $100,000 but said it was difficult to know because some of the items are one of a kind.

Anthony was a leader of the campaign for women's suffrage, writing the text of what became the 19th Amendment when it was passed in 1920, giving women the right to vote.

Caption In this Jan. 12, 2021 photo, a box of portraits sit at the auction and antique shop in Geneva, N.Y. David Whitcomb discovered glass negatives, photo equipment, frames and other photo related items from J. E. Hale who took what became Susan B. Anthony's official portrait, in the attic of the building he recently purchased. The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, that Whitcomb, has worked with an antiques dealer to bring some 350 items discovered in the attic to auction. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP) Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee