Susan Fang makes Milan runway debut with joyous confections inspired by mother's happy childhood

MILAN (AP) — The last day of Milan Fashion Week dawned Sunday with fanciful and joyous confections shown beneath an arch of iridescent flowers by emerging designer Susan Fang, whose latest collection was supported by Dolce & Gabbana.

Fang said she was inspired by her mother’s happy memories growing up in rural China, incorporating bucolic scenes reproduced from her mother’s paintings. "We wanted to embrace how culture is passed down to us, whether it's personal or through art,'' Fang said backstage after being congratulated by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.