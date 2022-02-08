Suspect arrested in Washington state grocery store shooting

Police dispatchers in Richland received a call reporting yelling and possible gunshots in the store at 11:03 a.m. Monday The first officers responding arrived just one minute later, police said.

Richland interim Police Chief Brigit Clary said responding officers found the two victims near each other in the store and said that although life-saving measures were tried, one had already died.

The wounded victim was a store employee who was taken to a hospital, she said. He had surgery and was listed in critical condition, police said Monday afternoon. Neither victim was identified.

The suspect and the victim who died talked before the shooting, according to store video footage seen by police. Police said they don’t know what was said and whether the two knew each other. The person who died was not a store employee, according to police.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter or other victims. No other victims were found, nor was the shooter, police said.

Fred Meyer officials said in a statement on Twitter they were deeply saddened and cooperating with law enforcement.

“The entire Fred Meyer Family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates,” the statement said.

Richland is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Seattle. It’s part of the Tri-Cities area, which includes Kennewick and Pasco and has a combined population of more than 280,000.

Schools were placed on a partial lockdown Monday after the shooting.