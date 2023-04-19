X

Suspect at large in German gym stabbing that wounded 4

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
46 minutes ago
Police are searching for a man suspected of carrying out a knife attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg that left four people seriously wounded

BERLIN (AP) — Police are searching for a man suspected of carrying out a knife attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg that left four people seriously wounded, officials said Wednesday.

Three people were in life-threatening condition, and one person was less seriously wounded, Duisburg police tweeted late Tuesday. They said all four victims are German citizens but didn't immediately provide further details.

Duisburg prosecutors said there had been no reportable developments in the case overnight.

Authorities didn't rule out the possibility of more than one attacker being involved, saying that “at least one perpetrator is on the run.”

Police said that a “stabbing or cutting weapon” was used in the attack at a gym belonging to the John Reed Fitness chain.

The company said in a statement that it deeply regretted the incident and expressed hope that the victims would recover quickly.

Last month, a gunman stormed a service at his former Jehovah's Witness hall in the northern Germany city of Hamburg, killing six people before taking his own life after police arrived.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle
2
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
3
Warsaw Ghetto Uprising commemorated on 80th anniversary
4
UK inflation remains over 10% as food prices rise
5
8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top