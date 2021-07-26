Suspect in attack on Mali's president dies in custody

After the two coups, Mali is currently in a fragile transition process to take the country to democratic elections next year. Attacks by jihadist groups in northern and central Mali are making security even more unstable in the capital.

Goita grabbed power in August 2020 by overthrowing Mali’s democratically elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who had only served two years of his five-year term after being re-elected in 2018. Goita eventually agreed to a transitional government led by a civilian president, Bah N’Daw, and a prime minister. Goita served as transitional vice president. Then, on May 24 Goita ousted those civilian leaders after they announced a Cabinet reshuffle that sidelined two junta supporters without consulting him.

Goita was then sworn in as president of the transitional government in June. He has pledged to keep the country on track to return to civilian rule with an election in February 2022.