Suspect in attack that killed military blogger to face court

Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in reference to the attack that he doesn’t think about events in Russia, and his top adviser described the bombing as part of Russia’s internal turmoil.

While Trepova was arrested in St. Petersburg, her case was sent to Moscow, where the headquarters of the country’s top investigative agencies are located, in an apparent reflection of its high priority. Trepova will face a hearing Tuesday at Moscow's Basmanny District Court that is expected to order her to be held in custody pending the investigation. Russian law envisions a life sentence for terrorist crimes.

According to Russian media reports, Trepova told investigators she was asked to deliver the bust, but didn’t know what was inside it.

The bombing, which injured 40 other people, 25 of whom have been hospitalized, was the latest attack inside Russia on a high-profile pro-war figure. Last year, a nationalist TV commentator was assassinated when a bomb exploded in her SUV outside Moscow.

Tatarsky was the pen name of Maxim Fomin, who had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel. Tatarsky, who joined separatists in eastern Ukraine after a Moscow-backed insurgency erupted there in 2014, fought on the front lines for years before turning to blogging.

Military bloggers have become increasingly visible, supporting the war but occasionally exposing flaws in Russian military strategy while the Kremlin has shut independent media outlets and muzzled any criticism of the war.

