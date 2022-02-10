Suspect in church killing dead after Colorado cops shoot him

Officials have said Montoya Villa was the suspect in the killing of Adela Maria Madrid, 37, whom he had been in a relationship with, and the wounding of two men at the church, while about 20 people were gathered inside. Authorities have said the injured men are expected to survive.

"As far as we know, there was a breakup and she didn't want anything to do with him," Madrid's brother, David Soto, told KUSA-TV. "He kept following her and wouldn't leave her alone."

Madrid worked as a respiratory therapist at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver and her church was an important part of her life, relatives said.

“She built herself a communal family there with everybody at the church. Everybody knew who my mom was and loved her so much,” her daughter, Adeya Vidales-Madrid, told the station.