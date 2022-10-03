Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again

Most of the people Chemirmir is accused of killing lived in apartments at independent living communities for older people, where Chemirmir allegedly forced his way into apartments or posed as a handyman. He’s also accused of killing women in private homes, including the widow of a man he had cared for in his job as an at-home caregiver.

Dallas County prosecutors decided to try Chemirmir on two of the 13 capital murder cases against him in the county, and seek life sentences rather than the death penalty. Prosecutors in neighboring Collin County haven’t said if they will try any of their nine capital murder cases against Chemirmir.

Chemirmir’s arrest was set in motion in March 2018 when a woman who was 91 at the time told police that a man had forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors, tried to smother her with a pillow and took her jewelry.

Police said when they found Chemirmir the next day in the parking lot of his apartment complex, he was holding jewelry and cash, and had just thrown away a large red jewelry box. Documents in the box led them to the home of Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow.