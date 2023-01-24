Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

But it would not have been Zhao's first fit of workplace rage, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday. In 2013 Zhao was accused of threatening to split a coworker's head open with a knife and separately tried to suffocate the man with a pillow, the Chronicle reported, based on court documents.

The two were roommates and worked at a restaurant at the time, and the man, identified as Jingjiu Wang, filed a temporary restraining order against Zhao, which was granted and is no longer in effect. Wang could not be immediately reached.

The owner of Mountain Mushroom Farm, where Zhao allegedly killed four and injured a fifth person, could not immediately be reached.

After the first incident, Zhao allegedly killed three others at nearby Concord Farms. Owner Aaron Tung said in a statement that the facility was waiting for more information before it could comment. He said the farm was a family-owned operation for 37 years, and he thanked the community for its support.

Half Moon Bay is a small laid-back coastal city with agricultural roots about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of San Francisco. Its sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean make it a popular spot for hikers and tourists, who flock to the beaches for surfing and to an annual giant pumpkin festival.

Earlier this month the area was hit by heavy rainstorms that caused flooding and damage, temporarily preventing farmworkers from earning, Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez said. Several farmworkers and their families lived at the Mountain Mushroom Farm in mobile homes and had been relocated to hotels and offered mental health and other support after the shootings. He said the farm employs 20 to 30 Chinese and Latino workers, some of them in the country without legal permission.

“There’s a lot of fear. We have to understand, a lot of our farmworker community is also undocumented, so there’s also the fear of that, of their legal status. So for them to come forward to ask for help is going to be very difficult,” said Jimenez, who is also the farmworker program director for ALAS, a Latino community advocacy group in the city.

Thousands of farmworkers work in the broader San Mateo County, an area known for growing mostly flowers, peas, Brussels sprouts and fava beans. There are a few small mushroom growers in the area, said BJ Burns, president of the San Mateo County Farm Bureau.

“We don’t need this kind of stuff in agriculture,” he said of the shooting.

Aerial television images Monday showed police officers collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses, which appeared to be the location where police found four dead. On Tuesday morning, police continued to block off the location. There was little visible activity at the second farm.

California was still reeling from an attack in Monterey Park, just outside Los Angeles, that killed 11 and cast a shadow over celebrations of Lunar New Year, an important holiday for many Asian American communities. Authorities are still seeking a motive for the Saturday shooting.

“For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence," President Joe Biden said Tuesday. “Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action.”

The new year has brought six mass killings in the U.S. in fewer than three weeks, accounting for 39 deaths. Three have occurred in California since Jan. 16, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. The database tracks every mass killing — defined as four dead not including the offender — in the U.S. since 2006.

About two hours after first receiving reports of a shooting, a sheriff’s deputy spotted Zhao’s car parked outside a sheriff’s substation in a strip mall and arrested him.

“He did not actively surrender to us,” Allen said, declining to answer a question on why Zhao had driven there.

Video showed three officers approaching a parked car with drawn weapons. Zhao got out of the car, and the officers pulled him to the ground, put him in handcuffs and led him away. A weapon was found in the vehicle, officials said. The video was captured by Kati McHugh, a Half Moon Bay resident who witnessed the arrest.

“We’re still trying to understand exactly what happened and why, but it’s just incredibly, incredibly tragic,” said state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area and called it “a very close-knit” agricultural community.

It’s a majority-white community. About a third of the population is Latino and about 5% is Asian, according to Census data.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to speak at a news conference in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

The shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park followed the killing of a teenage mother, her baby and six others at a home in California’s Central Valley on Jan. 16. Officials discussing the investigation mentioned a possible gang link to the killings.

____

Associated press writers Jocelyn Gecker and Janie Har in San Francisco and Sophie Austin in Sacramento, Calif., contributed.

———-

This story has been corrected to say that Zhao is 66, not 67, based on new information from the sheriff’s department. It has also been corrected to say that six men and two women were shot, not seven men and one woman, based on new information from the sheriff's department.

Credit: Aaron Kehoe Credit: Aaron Kehoe

Credit: Aaron Kehoe Credit: Aaron Kehoe

Credit: Aaron Kehoe Credit: Aaron Kehoe

Credit: Aaron Kehoe Credit: Aaron Kehoe

Credit: Aaron Kehoe Credit: Aaron Kehoe

Credit: Aaron Kehoe Credit: Aaron Kehoe

Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Gabrielle Lurie Credit: Gabrielle Lurie

Credit: Gabrielle Lurie Credit: Gabrielle Lurie

Credit: Karl Mondon Credit: Karl Mondon

Credit: Carlos Gonzalez Credit: Carlos Gonzalez

Credit: Carlos Gonzalez Credit: Carlos Gonzalez

Credit: Nhat V. Meyer Credit: Nhat V. Meyer

Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu