Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended

Stephens didn’t provide details on how Howard was able to evade capture overnight in the six-story apartment building, which is near Newark's Weequahic Park and a little over a mile from Newark Liberty International Airport. The building contains more than 80 apartments, Stephens said, and it took a long time to evacuate residents. He didn't say where in the building Howard was found.

Stephens and Baraka praised the efforts of citizens who aided the injured officers, particularly a woman who got out of her car and tried to assist one of the officers, who was bleeding.

A video taken by a bystander and posted online appeared to show someone helping an officer off the ground and soon after, others in uniform helping the limping officer into a car.

