Suspect sought after remains of 3 found in southern Colorado

Authorities from at least four sheriff's offices, police departments in Colorado's San Luis Valley agricultural region and state investigators have formed a task force to investigate the case.

“The San Luis valley is very small. It’s a tight-knit community,” Anderson. “Most of us have grown up here. ... We’re just trying to keep the community safe right now.”

It was not known if any of the remains are linked to any missing persons cases in the region, which borders New Mexico, said George Dingfelder, the police chief of the small community of Monte Vista.

Dingfelder said authorities got a search warrant for a property near Las Sauces, found human remains there and then found more on a nearby property.

Identification of the remains could take weeks, if not months, and it isn't known whether the remains are male, female, what age they may be or how long they were at the properties, Dingfelder said.

Authorities are still searching the second property “to ensure all remains and all evidence is found,” said Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowder.

Baroz is from the tiny town of Sanford, near Las Sauces, Anderson said. He has a criminal history in Colorado that includes assault on a peace officer, attempted escape and theft, according to state court records.

“Our priority is to get him into custody and identify the remains,” said John Camper, deputy director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Associated Press writer Thomas Peipert in Denver contributed to this report.

This undated photo provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows Adre Jordan Baroz. Authorities in southern Colorado said Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, they are searching for a man in connection with the discovery of human remains belonging to three people near a rural hamlet. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and local police agencies identified the suspect as 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photo released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows one of two properties where skeletal remains were found, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south-southeast of Alamosa, Colo. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Authorities in southern Colorado said Wednesday they are searching for a man in connection with the discovery of human remains belonging to three people near a rural hamlet. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and local police agencies identified the suspect as 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited