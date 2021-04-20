Suspected Chinese hackers spied on US, European targets

Charles Carmakal, the chief technology officer at FireEye, said it is still trying to piece together details about the hack but that available evidence suggests the hackers are aligned with the Chinese government.

Carmakal, whose company discovered in December the monthslong SolarWinds hacking campaign attributed to Russian cyberspies, said the Pulse Connect Secure hack had several notable aspects: The hackers were highly skilled, were able to evade multifactor authentication and could stay hidden on a penetrated network even if software was reset or upgraded.

“Their tradecraft is really good,” he said.

Neither FireEye nor Ivanti would specify who was targeted. But Carmakal said those hacked were government agencies in both the U.S. and Europe as well as U.S-based defense companies “you would anticipate the Chinese government being interested in.”

“They're very high-profile victims,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy did not immediately return a request for comment.

The new disclosure comes at a time of heightened interest in U.S. cybersecurity defenses. U.S. officials are still grappling with the aftereffects of the SolarWinds intrusion, which struck agencies including the Treasury, Justice and Homeland Security departments.

The breach exposed vulnerabilities in the supply chain as well as weaknesses in the federal government’s own cyber defenses.