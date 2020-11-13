Suspected French church attacker carried killer's photo

Also found in the phones of the 21-year-old arrested after the Oct. 29 church attack in Nice was an audio message that described France as a “country of unbelievers" and photos relating to the Islamic State group, the national anti-terror prosecutors' office said.

The prosecutors' office said one of the photos showed Abdoullakh Anzorov, the Chechen refugee identified as the killer of teacher Samuel Paty. Paty was beheaded Oct. 16 outside his Paris-region school after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class debate on free expression.