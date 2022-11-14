Suspected people smugglers open fire at police in Hungary

Two men were taken into custody in Budapest by Hungary's counterterrorism agents following the chase that began around 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the city, police said in a statement.

The suspected people smugglers fired at police from a van with Hungarian license plates after refusing an order to pull over on the M5 highway near the town of Inarcs. Police continued the pursuit and the van was forced to stop on the outskirts of Budapest, after which the suspects fled into a forest and fired more shots at police.