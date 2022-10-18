Suspected serial killer appears in court in South Africa

A group of sex workers attended the court case and jeered when the man entered the court, demanding that the cloth hiding his face be removed. Some of them hid their own identity as they are expected to be witnesses in the case.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the victims’ families were yet to be informed as DNA tests were still being conducted.

“At this stage we don’t have any of the deceased persons that have been identified positively, that process is still ongoing,” she said.

The demonstrators brandished placards with slogans calling for the decriminalization of sex work and the protection of sex workers.

Nozipho Dlamini, who represents the Sisterhood Foundation that deals with women issues, said areas where sex workers operate should be made safer.

"As a community, we prefer that wherever they are, the streets and the properties where they stay need to be protected,” said Dlamini.

The suspect is expected to appear in court again on Oct. 25.

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

