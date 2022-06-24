Suspects charged over puzzling needle attacks in France

Later in the same region, in the beach town of Six-Four-Les-Plages, police arrested two suspects who received preliminary charges for the suspected administration of a harmful substance on the night of June 10-11, the local prosecutor said on French television.

Another eight people were arrested Tuesday, which was World Music Day, after individuals reported being pricked with needles, according to the Interior Ministry. Some were later released. At least one, in Nancy in eastern France, was given preliminary charges on accusations that he pricked at least two people.

The suspect denied wrongdoing, and said he was “heavily drunk” and didn't recall the events, according to the prosecutor.

Police, doctors and medico-legal services are working together to support victims.

Britain's government also has been studying a spate of "needle spiking," while police in Belgium and the Netherlands have reported scattered cases, too.