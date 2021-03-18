Suu Kyi payments claimed as Myanmar junta raises pressure

Meanwhile, a court has issued an arrest warrant for the country's U.N. ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, on charges of treason, the newspaper reported.

The charge stems from his remarks Feb. 26 at U.N. headquarters, in which he condemned the coup and appealed for “the strongest possible action from the international community” to restore democracy in his country.

Also charged with treason was Mahn Win Khaing Than, the civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding, the newspaper said. The acting vice president and member of Suu Kyi’s political party on Saturday had vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to eject the military from power.

On Thursday, residents of a Yangon suburb set street barricades ablaze to block riot police.

Video showed large palls of smoke rising over the Tha Mine area in the city’s Hlaing township, with another barricade burning fiercely in the middle of a residential area. One resident, who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation, told The Associated Press that protesters set them alight after hearing that a column of police trucks was on its way.

Building barricades – and occasionally burning them – are now established tactics by opponents of the junta all over the country to impede police and army movement. The barriers also provide some protection from the now-frequent use of live ammunition against them.

On Wednesday, at least two people were shot dead in Kalay in northwestern Myanmar, according to media and social media posts that included photos of the victims. More than 200 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to credible tallies.

On Thursday, the head of the junta attended an online meeting of military leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.

It was a rare appearance by senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing before an international gathering since the coup.

ASEAN's chairman earlier this month called for an end to violence in Myanmar and for talks to try to reach a peaceful settlement.

A man watches as soldiers use a bulldozer to remove sandbag barricades put in place by anti-coup protesters to protect them from security forces in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

People stand behind a sidewalk flower pot watch as soldiers and police remove improvised barricades installed by anti-coup protesters and residents to secure a neighborhood from security forces in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

People walk along a deserted road blocked with improvised barricades build by anti-coup protesters to secure a neighborhood in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Soldiers and police use a bulldozer to remove improvised barricades installed by anti-coup protesters and residents to secure a neighborhood from security forces in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Residents watch as soldiers and police remove improvised barricades installed by anti-coup protesters and residents to secure a neighborhood from security forces in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR