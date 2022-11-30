BreakingNews
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
dayton-daily-news logo
X

SUV crashes into Florida fireworks store, sparking huge fire

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
Authorities say a Florida man drove his SUV into a fireworks store, sparking a huge fire in a crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man drove his SUV into a fireworks store, sparking a huge fire in a crash that destroyed the building, authorities said. The driver was killed.

The 53-year-old driver had rear-ended another vehicle on Monday before plowing into the Phantom Fireworks shop in West Melbourne, igniting rockets and touching off a series of explosions, Florida Today reported.

“It was wild. I could not believe how close people were to it as the fireworks were still blowing up,” Palm Bay resident Richard Griffin told the newspaper. "The mortars and stuff like that, those things can go 100 yards or more when you shoot them straight in the air. So you’ve got these mortars and all sorts of different types of fireworks that are shooting all over."

The 5,573-square-foot (518-square-meter) store was destroyed, authorities said. Police didn't release the name of the driver. They said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

West Melbourne is an Atlantic coast community about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Orlando.

Credit: Malcolm Denemark

Credit: Malcolm Denemark

In Other News
1
Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee
2
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
3
Jury convicts man in killings of 8 from another Ohio family
4
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
5
Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top