Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past US TV sitcom “Three’s Company”

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the U.S. television sitcom “Three’s Company” that gained wide popularity in the 1970s and early 80s, has died
Nation & World
53 minutes ago
X

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company” as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.

Her publicist, R. Couri Hay, released a statement confirming the actor's death.

In Other News
1
Poland’s opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows...
2
Browns stun 49ers 19-17, hand San Francisco its first loss and QB Brock...
3
What is Hamas? The group that rules the Gaza Strip has fought several...
4
Live updates | Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
5
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top