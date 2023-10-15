Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past US TV sitcom “Three’s Company”

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company” as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
Her publicist, R. Couri Hay, released a statement confirming the actor's death.
In Other News
1
Poland’s opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows...
2
Browns stun 49ers 19-17, hand San Francisco its first loss and QB Brock...
3
What is Hamas? The group that rules the Gaza Strip has fought several...
4
Live updates | Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
5
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76