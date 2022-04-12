Seiya Suzuki's 2 homers lift Cubs to 2-1 win over Pirates

David Robertson worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

José Quintana (0-1) made his first appearance for Pittsburgh, pitching five effective innings against one of his former teams. The veteran lefty joined the Pirates as a free agent in November after posting a 6.43 ERA in an injury-plagued 2021 season with the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco.

Suzuki drove a full-count pitch from Quintana deep to right-center in the fifth. He connected against Anthony Banda in the seventh for his third homer in his fourth major league game.

Suzuki has reached base at least twice, scored a run and driven in a run in each game. The last Cubs player to start the season with a longer streak was Mark Grudzielanek with five in 2003.

Smyly induced a career-high 11 groundball outs.

Ian Happ had two hits for Chicago. He is 7 for 10 in three games so far this season.

THOMPSON APPEALS

Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson has appealed his three-game suspension for hitting Milwaukee’s Andrew McCutchen with a pitch Saturday. He remains eligible to play until the appeal process ends.

Manager David Ross served his one-game suspension for the incident. Bench coach Andy Green served as acting manager.

“It’s out of my control. It’s part of the rules,” Ross said when asked if he thought the suspension was justified.

HAYES DEAL DONE

The Pirates and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes finalized an eight-year, $70 million contract before the game. The deal runs through the 2029 season and includes a club option for 2030.

“To be a cornerstone player means a lot to me,” Hayes, 25, said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Alec Mills (low back strain) threw 77 pitches Sunday in extended spring training. He was scheduled for a bullpen season Tuesday in Arizona. ... LHP Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) played catch before the game.

Pirates: RHP Luis Oviedo (right ankle sprain) began an injury rehabilitation assignment at Low-A Bradenton on Sunday and pitched one scoreless inning.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 1.29 ERA) starts on Wednesday. He allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings against Milwaukee on opening day.

Pirates: RHP Zach Thompson (3-7, 3.24 ERA in 2021) makes his debut for Pittsburgh after being acquired from Miami in an offseason trade.

___

Caption Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption The Pittsburgh Pirates, along the third baseline, and the Chicago Cubs stand for the national anthem before the Pirates' home-opener baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, center, is introduced before the Pirates' home-opener baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption A baseball fan walks by baseball statues commemorating Hall of Fame players ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail on the North Shore in Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Alexandra Wimley