Svechnikov scores 3 goals as Hurricanes beat Devils 5-2 to take 3-1 series lead

Frederik Andersen stopped six of the seven shots he faced before leaving early in the second period due to an apparent injury. Pyotr Kochetkov came on and finished with 14 saves.

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils. Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Devils were without defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon for the third straight game, and also didn't have Johnathan Kovacevic, who left after one period of Game 3.

Burns fired a shot from the right circle that Markstrom stopped but the puck dropped and Martinook knocked it between the goalie's pads and across the line to push Carolina's lead to 4-2 with 5:44 left in the third.

Svechnikov then finished his second playoff hat trick with an empty-netter with 3:17 remaining. It was his fourth of the series and second into an empty net.

With the Hurricanes on a power play that carried over from the final minute of the first period, Jarvis sent a shot from the right circle that hit the shaft of Svechnikov’s stick, breaking it, and deflecting the puck past Markstrom at 42 seconds of the second to push the lead to 3-0.

The Devils got on the board a little more than two minutes later. Meier sent a pass in front from the end boards that went off Ondrej Palat's stick, but Hischier fired it past Andersen from between the circles.

Andersen left the game at 4:19 of the middle period after he was knocked down by Meier.

About 3:15 later, Meier got the puck low on the right side near the boards, turned and fired a shot that beat Kochetkov through the five-hole on the second shot he faced to pull the Devils to 3-2.

Svechnikov got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard as he got a pass at the top of the right circle, turned and fired a shot through traffic that beat Markstrom.

Slavin made it 2-0 at 9:47 as he blocked a clearing attempt by Stefan Noesen on the left side, passed the puck off the side boards to himself, skated up and beat Markstrom over his right shoulder from a sharp angle.

Cody Glass beat Andersen with 5:43 left, but the goal was waved off because officials had whistled Glass for offside.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP