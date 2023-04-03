Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in 1st match as a mom

The previous time Svitolina competed at a tournament, at the Miami Open in March 2022, she was ranked No. 20. She received a wild-card invitation to get into the main draw in Charleston.

The 28-year-old from Ukraine entered Monday with a 6-1 head-to-head record against Putintseva, winning their past six matches in a row.

Svitolina reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019 and won the season-ending WTA Finals the year before.

“It's very nice to have her back. She's always been super nice and an inspiration for me, because she was a warrior on court, a fighter, and I love these kind of players. It's even more inspirational seeing her come back as a mom,” said Paula Badosa, who is seeded 12th in Charleston. "I'm very happy for her and I hope soon she's back where she belongs."

In other Day 1 matches, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, Anna Kalinskaya defeated Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (6), 6-4, qualifier Katherine Sebov got past Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, and Anna Blinkova eliminated Anna Bondar 7-6 (7), 6-2 to set up a second-round matchup against top-seeded Jessica Pegula.

