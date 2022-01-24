Swafford eagles 16th, wins AmEx for second time in 5 years

Hoge shot a 68. The 32-year-old from Fargo, North Dakota, missed a chance to win his first title in his 201st career start.

Hodges, the 26-year-old from Alabama making his 14th PGA Tour start, shot a 70 to tie for third at 20 under with Harman (64) and Lanto Griffin (67).

Molinari, the Italian star who won the 2018 British Open, bogeyed the 18th for a 68. He tied for sixth with Will Zalatoris (67) and Denny McCarthy (67).

Fourth-ranked Patrick Cantaly, the second-round leader at 14 under, followed at 18 under after a 68. The FedEx Cup champion was trying to win for the third time in his last four starts.

Barjon, the Frenchman who played alongside close friend Hodges all four days, had a 73 to finish at 17 under. He also was making his 14th tour start.

Swafford had six birdies in an eight-hole stretch to take the lead with six holes left. He followed a three-putt bogey on the par-3 13th with a birdie on the par-4 14th for a two-stroke lead.

But he didn't make it easy, dropping a stroke on the par-4 15th to fall into a tie with Harman, with Molinari soon joining them with a birdie on 16 in the group ahead of Swafford.

With the wind gusting in the morning, Swafford opened with a bogey. He got the stroke back with a birdie on the second and took the lead with the big birdie run while Hodges, Barjon and other leaders stalled.

Top-ranked Jon Rahm, the 2018 winner, was 14 under after a 71.

Caption Hudson Swafford hits from the third fairway during the final round of the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Caption Lee Hodges watches his approach shot from the fairway to the fifth hole during the final round of the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Caption Tom Hoge, right, hits from behind a tree off the fairway rough on the fifth hole during the final round of the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)