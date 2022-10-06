Sweden completes investigation of Baltic Sea pipeline leaks

Ljungqvist, called it “a serious incident” and said “the case is very sensitive.” He declined to elaborate saying there was "pretrial confidentiality.”

Last week, undersea explosions ruptured Nord Stream 2 and its sister pipeline, Nord Stream 2, at two locations off Sweden and two off Denmark. The pipelines were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of attacking the pipelines, which the United States and its allies vehemently denied.

Danish authorities said the two leaks they were monitoring in international waters stopped over the weekend. One of the leaks off Sweden also appeared to have ended.

Copenhagen police were leading Denmark's inquiry in cooperation with energy authorities, the National Police and the Danish Police Intelligence Service.