Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth

The announcement came after a debate in the Riksdagen, or parliament, earlier Monday showed that there is a huge support for joining NATO. Out of Sweden’s eight parties, only two smaller left-leaning parties opposed it.

On Sunday, the Swedish Social Democrats broke with the party’s long-standing position that Sweden must remain nonaligned, paving the way for a clear majority for NATO membership in the parliament.

Public opinion in both Nordic countries was firmly against joining NATO before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but support for NATO membership surged quickly in both nations after that.

“The Swedish government’s intent is to apply for NATO membership. A historic day for Sweden," Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on Twitter. “With a broad support from political parties in the parliament, the conclusion is that Sweden will stand stronger together with allies in NATO.”

Once a regional military power, Sweden has avoided military alliances since the end of the Napoleonic Wars. Like Finland it remained neutral throughout the Cold War, but formed closer relations with NATO after the 1991 Soviet collapse.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the governments in Finland and Sweden responded by swiftly initiating discussions across political parties about NATO membership and reaching out the U.S., Britain, Germany and other NATO countries for their support.

The Kremlin, however, has repeatedly warned the move would have destabilizing consequences for security in Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow "does not have a problem" with Sweden or Finland as they apply for NATO membership, but that "the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction in response."

In Helsinki, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that there is “very significant” support in the Congress and that he expects swift ratification. He said he hoped a vote could be held before the August recess.

In the Swedish Parliament, only the small Left and Green parties objected to seeking NATO membership.

Andersson said Sweden would refuse nuclear weapons or permanent NATO bases on its soil — similar conditions as neighboring Norway and Denmark insisted on when the alliance was formed after World War II.

Though NATO officials have expressed hopes for a quick ratification process, all 30 current NATO members must agree to let Finland and Sweden in the door. Turkey voiced some objections last week, accusing the two countries of supporting Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists.

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told public broadcaster SVT that a Swedish delegation would be sent to Ankara to discuss the issue.

___ Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson receives media attention prior to the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery Caption Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson receives media attention prior to the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery

Caption A small group of people demonstrate against Sweden applying for membership in NATO, outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 16, 2022, as the Swedish Parliament debate the matter. (Lars Schröder/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Lars Schröder Credit: Lars Schröder Caption A small group of people demonstrate against Sweden applying for membership in NATO, outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 16, 2022, as the Swedish Parliament debate the matter. (Lars Schröder/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Lars Schröder Credit: Lars Schröder

Caption Sweden's Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist arrives for the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery Caption Sweden's Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist arrives for the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery

Caption Foreign Minister Ann Linde, left, and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson attend the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery Caption Foreign Minister Ann Linde, left, and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson attend the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery

Caption President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, right, shares a word with and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Senator Susan Collins, center, after their meeting the President's official residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Roni Rekomaa Credit: Roni Rekomaa Caption President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, right, shares a word with and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Senator Susan Collins, center, after their meeting the President's official residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Roni Rekomaa Credit: Roni Rekomaa

Caption President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, left, shares a word with and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after their meeting the President's official residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Roni Rekomaa Credit: Roni Rekomaa Caption President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, left, shares a word with and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after their meeting the President's official residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Roni Rekomaa Credit: Roni Rekomaa

Caption President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, left, shares a word with and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after their meeting the President's official residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Roni Rekomaa Credit: Roni Rekomaa Caption President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, left, shares a word with and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after their meeting the President's official residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Roni Rekomaa Credit: Roni Rekomaa

Caption U.S. Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell, center, and from left, Susan Collins, John Cornyn and John Barrasso prepare to meet with Swedish media at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm after a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist on Sunday, May 15, 2022. McConnell said Sunday that Finland and Sweden would be “important additions” to NATO as he led a delegation of GOP senators to the region in a show of support against Russia's aggression. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund Credit: Anders Wiklund Caption U.S. Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell, center, and from left, Susan Collins, John Cornyn and John Barrasso prepare to meet with Swedish media at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm after a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist on Sunday, May 15, 2022. McConnell said Sunday that Finland and Sweden would be “important additions” to NATO as he led a delegation of GOP senators to the region in a show of support against Russia's aggression. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund Credit: Anders Wiklund