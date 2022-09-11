Sweden holds vote expected to boost anti-immigration party

Zeth Isaksson, a sociologist specializing in electoral behavior at Stockholm University, said her image has benefited from her experience in government, first as finance minister, through crises including the COVID-19 pandemic and, as prime minister, in the negotiations to join NATO.

“Magdalena Andersson is one of the most important factors in this election,” Isaksson told The Associated Press.

At rallies, her supporters worse T-shirts and pins with her image modeled after the stylized “Hope” poster of former President Barack Obama.

Hope is precisely what many critics say they no longer have in her party after its eight years in power. They blame the left for high taxes and for failing to stem the shootings that have made Sweden one of Europe’s most violent countries.

“She has had eight years to do everything that she’s now saying she’s going to do,” said Bosse Adolfsson, a 70-year-old partly retired electrician who joined a rally of the Sweden Democrats Saturday evening. “She is asking for four more years to not do anything.”

There are two major blocs: one with four parties on the left and another with four on the right. The polls leading up to the election showed the blocs running neck and neck.

If the left-wing bloc does poorly, Andersson might not be able to form a government with a majority in parliament. In that case, it would go to the party in the No. 2 spot to get its chance to form a government. Traditionally, that would be the center-right Moderates, but they now risk being outvoted by the populists.

On the eve of the vote, Andersson campaigned in an immigrant suburb of Stockholm, Rinkeby, speaking to a crowd after a warmup act by a Swedish hip hop artist with Somali roots.

Andersson said she was concerned about the rising popularity of the Sweden Democrats, characterizing to foreign reporters as a “far-right” party whose rhetoric and beliefs could affect how welcome people could feel in society.

“It could be a different Sweden that we could have in four years,” she said.

The Sweden Democrats have clearly tapped into the anxieties of many, and other parties have been moving closer to its positions. Many Swedes believe that they can no longer bear the costs of the country’s generous refugee policies of the past.

Tobias Andersson, a 26-year-old member of parliament for the Sweden Democrats seeking a second term, said his party is being unfairly characterized as racist by opponents because it serves their interests.

“I wasn’t even born when my party was founded, I don’t really care who founded it. I look at the values and policies that we support today," he told the AP.

During the campaign he tweeted a widely shared photo of a Stockholm metro train which the party paid to have covered in its logo, a daisy, with the words: “Welcome to the return train. You hold a one-way ticket. Next stop, Kabul!”

He said that other parties who have accused the Sweden Democrats as racist are now "pushing forward the same policies themselves.”

Most Swedes, still, oppose them, and some were voting tactically against all conservative parties just to prevent that side from getting a chance to form the government.

Voting in Stockholm, Bjarne Frykholm, a 65-year-old computer specialist wouldn't say who he voted for other than to make clear he was put of by the Sweden Democrats.

“I don’t want them to get any power at all," he said. "I think they frighten me a lot.”

Combined Shape Caption People cast their ballots at a polling station in Enkoping for the general elections in Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg/TT Credit: Fredrik Sandberg/TT Combined Shape Caption People cast their ballots at a polling station in Enkoping for the general elections in Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg/TT Credit: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Combined Shape Caption People queue at a polling station in Enkoping for the general elections in Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg/TT Credit: Fredrik Sandberg/TT Combined Shape Caption People queue at a polling station in Enkoping for the general elections in Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg/TT Credit: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Combined Shape Caption Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar cast her ballots for the general elections at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, on election day Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Ali Lorestani/TT Credit: Ali Lorestani/TT Combined Shape Caption Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar cast her ballots for the general elections at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, on election day Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Ali Lorestani/TT Credit: Ali Lorestani/TT

Combined Shape Caption People cast their ballots at a polling station in Malmo for the general elections in Sweden Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption People cast their ballots at a polling station in Malmo for the general elections in Sweden Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption People cast their ballots at a polling station in Malmo for the general elections in Sweden Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption People cast their ballots at a polling station in Malmo for the general elections in Sweden Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, campaigs in Vasteras, Sweden, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg Credit: Fredrik Sandberg Combined Shape Caption Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, campaigs in Vasteras, Sweden, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg Credit: Fredrik Sandberg

Combined Shape Caption Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, meets the media before a debate with her opponent, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, in Stockholm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg Credit: Fredrik Sandberg Combined Shape Caption Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, meets the media before a debate with her opponent, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, in Stockholm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg Credit: Fredrik Sandberg

Combined Shape Caption Sweden Democrats' party leader Jimmie Åkesson campaigns at Stortorget in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the day before the election. Sweden is holding an election on Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Sweden Democrats' party leader Jimmie Åkesson campaigns at Stortorget in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the day before the election. Sweden is holding an election on Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson