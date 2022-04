Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

A total of 11 people were detained and three people arrested in Malmo, a city with many residents from other countries. No serious injuries were reported.

Since Thursday, in addition to Malmo, riots, unrest and violent clashes have been reported in Stockholm, the central city of Orebro, the eastern cities of Linkoping and Norrkoping and southern town of Landskrona.

Police have been forced to use weapons in self-defense, Hysing said. Three people were hurt in Norrkoping on Sunday as they were hit by ricochets as police fired warning shots into a crowd of protesters.

“There is a lot to suggest that the police were targeted,” Hysing said, adding that some protesters are suspected of attempted murder, aggravated assault and violence against an official.

Both Thornberg and Hysing stressed that the main target for the rioters was Swedish police and society, not Paludan — seen by many Swedes merely as an agent provocatur — and his Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, which runs on an anti-immigrant, anti-Islam agenda.

Thornberg, Sweden’s supreme police chief, said “criminal individuals” who took advantage of the situation with Paludan’s Swedish Easter tour and joined the riots, are main suspects for flaming up violence. The unrest escalated quickly after Paludan’s first demonstrations, which were met by counterprotesters in many places last week.

“We must put an end to this early. What we see here is very serious crime,” Thornberg said, referring to the riots.

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson said Monday that he continues to have great confidence in the Swedish police despite the unrest over the weekend and pledged more resources to law enforcement.

“When you end up in these critical and aggressive situations, there’s nothing else police officers can do but to put up a hard fight,” Johannsson told Swedish news outlets. “We cannot accept that perpetrators commit this type of violence.”

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry was reported on Sunday to have summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires over Paludan’s planned Quran burnings, saying such activity could seriously endanger Sweden’s relations with the Muslim world.

Combined Shape Caption Riot police watch a city bus burn on a street in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Riot police watch a city bus burn on a street in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Police on buses try to break up the crowd as a city bus burns on a street in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Police on buses try to break up the crowd as a city bus burns on a street in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, Friday, April 15, 2022. Police in Sweden say they are preparing for new violent clashes following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far-right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. (Kicki Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Kicki Nilsson Credit: Kicki Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, Friday, April 15, 2022. Police in Sweden say they are preparing for new violent clashes following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far-right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. (Kicki Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Kicki Nilsson Credit: Kicki Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Police vans gather at the scene where unrest broke out in Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Police vans gather at the scene where unrest broke out in Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Cars are engulfed by flames after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Cars are engulfed by flames after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Cars are engulfed by flames after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Cars are engulfed by flames after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption A man looks at burning cars after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption A man looks at burning cars after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption People are silhouetted by smoke after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption People are silhouetted by smoke after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, early Monday, April 17, 2022. The riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Riot police arrest a person during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Stefan Jerrevång Credit: Stefan Jerrevång Combined Shape Caption Riot police arrest a person during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Stefan Jerrevång Credit: Stefan Jerrevång

Combined Shape Caption Police officers arrest a person, on the ground, who drove a car into roadblocks in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Police officers arrest a person, on the ground, who drove a car into roadblocks in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Two cars are burn in a parking lot during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Stefan Jerrevång Credit: Stefan Jerrevång Combined Shape Caption Two cars are burn in a parking lot during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Stefan Jerrevång Credit: Stefan Jerrevång

Combined Shape Caption People burn branches to block a road during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Stefan Jerrevång Credit: Stefan Jerrevång Combined Shape Caption People burn branches to block a road during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Stefan Jerrevång Credit: Stefan Jerrevång