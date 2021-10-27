Sweden offers 3rd COVID shot to elderly, health care staff

Norway has seen new infections rising. In the last 24 hours, it reported 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, which is close to double the amount from a week ago.

“If there is a large increase in the spread of infection locally or nationally, which places a high burden on the health services, the municipalities must be prepared to limit the spread of infection through local measures. It may also be relevant to introduce national measures,” said Norwegian Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol.

The city of Tromsoe in northern Norway saw new 59 cases in the last day, a local record.

“The wave of infection comes here first and we do not know why,” Trond Brattland, chief infection control doctor of the largest city in Arctic Norway, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

