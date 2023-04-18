Sweden public radio exits Twitter, says audience already has

The broadcaster's news service, SR Ekot, which has been labeled “publicly funded media,” will remain on Twitter but has been marked inactive.

Sveriges Radio, which has been active on Twitter since 2009, also noted the "recent turbulence" around Twitter's operations and said it was worrying that the social media platform has reduced its workforce "dramatically."

"We believe that it may in the long run affect the company's capacity to handle, for example, fake accounts, bots and disinformation but also hate messages and threats," Gillinger said.

The labels for public broadcasters have unleashed a new battle between reporters and Musk, who has long expressed disdain for professional journalists and said he wants to elevate the views and expertise of the "average citizen."

Canada’s CBC said Monday that it would pause its activities on Twitter after it was labeled as “government-funded" because it “undermines the accuracy and professionalism” of its journalists' work “to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way.”

U.S. broadcasters NPR and Public Broadcasting Service made similar decisions earlier this month for related reasons.