Nordic NATO bids move forward but Turkey could derail deal

Erdogan also dismissed a Swedish plan to send a team of diplomats to Turkey to discuss the issue, saying “don’t wear yourselves out.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told domestic news agency TT that “a series of diplomatic efforts are underway,” but declined further comment.

Turkey’s objections appeared to have come as a surprise also in Washington, whose relations with Ankara have been strained in recent years. The U.S. suspended Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program over Turkey's decision to purchase a Russian missile defense system.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was traveling to Washington for meetings Wednesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Meanwhile, the White House announced that President Joe Biden would meet Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Washington on Thursday to discuss their NATO applications “as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine.”

Joining NATO would be a huge shift for the two Nordic countries. Sweden has stayed out of military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after being defeated by the Soviet Union in World War II.

Russia has repeatedly warned its Nordic neighbors that their joining the alliance would have negative repercussions. The Swedish prime minister warned citizens to brace themselves for potential disruptive moves by Russia, including disinformation and attempts to intimidate and divide the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it was expelling two Finnish diplomats and would leave a multinational organization focused on the Baltic Sea. It also said the Finnish ambassador was read a protest against “Finland’s confrontational course in relation to Russia,” including its role in international sanctions against Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine. The statement made no mention of NATO.

European officials expressed hope that Turkey's objections to Finnish and Swedish membership in NATO could be overcome.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the two countries would "receive strong support, I’m sure, from all member states, because it increases our unity, and it makes us stronger.”

Luxembourg’s long-serving Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio that he suspects Erdogan is merely “pushing up the price” for the two countries’ membership.

“At the end of the day, I am convinced that Turkey can’t slam the brakes on this," he said.

Turkey accuses several European countries including Sweden and Finland of supporting Kurdish militants, leftist extremists and followers of the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen who Ankara claims was behind a failed military coup attempt in 2016.

Many Kurdish and other exiles have found refuge in Sweden over the past decades, as have members of Gulen’s movement more recently. According to Turkey’s state-run media, Sweden and Finland have refused to extradite 33 people wanted by Turkey.

___

Associated Press writers Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen and Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Swedish Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17 2022. Sweden's decision to seek NATO membership follows a similar decision by neighboring Finland, a historic shift for the countries, which have been nonaligned for generations. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery Caption Swedish Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17 2022. Sweden's decision to seek NATO membership follows a similar decision by neighboring Finland, a historic shift for the countries, which have been nonaligned for generations. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery

Caption Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, sits next to Sweden's King Carl Gustaf as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife Jenni Haukio are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund Credit: Anders Wiklund Caption Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, sits next to Sweden's King Carl Gustaf as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife Jenni Haukio are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund Credit: Anders Wiklund

Caption Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, sits next to Sweden's King Carl Gustaf as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife Jenni Haukio are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund Credit: Anders Wiklund Caption Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, sits next to Sweden's King Carl Gustaf as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife Jenni Haukio are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund Credit: Anders Wiklund

Caption Finland's President Sauli Niinisto's wife Jenni Haukio, left, sits next to Sweden's Queen Silvia as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund Credit: Anders Wiklund Caption Finland's President Sauli Niinisto's wife Jenni Haukio, left, sits next to Sweden's Queen Silvia as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund Credit: Anders Wiklund

Caption Finland's President Sauli Niinistö, left, and Sweden's King Carl Gustaf walk in the Royal Courtyard in Stockholm Tuesday 17 May. Finland's President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio will pay a two day long State Visit to Sweden at the invitation of His Majesty The King Carl Gustaf. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund/TT Credit: Anders Wiklund/TT Caption Finland's President Sauli Niinistö, left, and Sweden's King Carl Gustaf walk in the Royal Courtyard in Stockholm Tuesday 17 May. Finland's President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio will pay a two day long State Visit to Sweden at the invitation of His Majesty The King Carl Gustaf. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund/TT Credit: Anders Wiklund/TT

Caption From left, Prince Daniel, Crown Princess Victoria, Finland's First Lady Jenni Hauki, Finland's President Sauli Niinistö, King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, pose at the Royal Castle in Stockholm Tuesday 17 May. Finland's President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio are paying a two day long State Visit to Sweden at the invitation of His Majesty The King Carl Gustaf. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery Caption From left, Prince Daniel, Crown Princess Victoria, Finland's First Lady Jenni Hauki, Finland's President Sauli Niinistö, King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, pose at the Royal Castle in Stockholm Tuesday 17 May. Finland's President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio are paying a two day long State Visit to Sweden at the invitation of His Majesty The King Carl Gustaf. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery

Caption Swedish Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde poses for photographers as she signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17 2022. Sweden's decision to seek NATO membership follows a similar decision by neighboring Finland, a historic shift for the countries, which have been nonaligned for generations. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery Caption Swedish Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde poses for photographers as she signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17 2022. Sweden's decision to seek NATO membership follows a similar decision by neighboring Finland, a historic shift for the countries, which have been nonaligned for generations. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery