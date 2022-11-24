Sweden's big interest rate hike follows other central banks

Riksbanken said the rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point — the highest in 14 years, according to Swedish news agency TT — was meant “to bring down inflation and safeguard the inflation target." Consumer prices rose 9.3% in October from a year earlier, lower than the 9.7% seen in September.

The increase brings the key rate to 2.5% in the European Union country, which does not use the euro currency so it is not part of the European Central Bank's decision-making.