Swedish skier Hector beats Shiffrin for 1st win in 7 years

Shiffrin’s main challenger in the overall standings, Sofia Goggia, failed to score World Cup points for a second straight day. The American now leads her by 115 points.

Goggia slid off the course after she lost her balance in a left turn halfway through her opening run. The Italian skied out in the second leg of Tuesday’s race.

Federica Brignone, the 2020 overall champion, also failed to finish her second run.

Paula Moltzan of the United States finished 13th after gaining 15 spots with a strong second run, having only just made the flip in 28th after the opening run.

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami, slalom World Cup winner Katharina Liensberger, and Alice Robinson sat out the event following positive COVID-19 tests.

The race replaced the GS that was canceled in Killington, Vermont, in November because of strong winds.

The women’s World Cup continues with another GS and a slalom in Lienz, Austria, next week.

France's Tessa Worley starts to competes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Maria Pizzato)

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Italy's Sofia Goggia stands after falling during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)